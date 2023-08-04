Check out all things weird and scary at Voodoo's World of Oddtiques in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — From oddities to antiques and everything in between, Voodoo's World of Oddtiques in REO Town is your one-stop shop for those who are strange and unusual.

The shop is located inside of the REO Town Marketplace and keeps it spooky all-year long.

"A very unique shop, especially for the mid-Michigan area," said owner John Harris

"It's based on the voodoo shops down in New Orleans, which simply means it's a metaphysical shop. Oddities curiosities, and it's got a public altar in the back, which makes it unique. Same thing you'd see down in New Orleans."

Jenifer Harris is also another owner. She says opening a shop like this has been a lifelong dream. The two met while embracing all things different and weird.

"It was like our common ground was basically like scary and different and weird. And we just hit it off, and over the years, accumulated and collected," Jenifer said.

John and Jenifer, whose stage names are Baron Johny Ross and Sindee Nyte, try to create a fun experience for people who visit.

"When you do walk in here, right off the bat, you're seeing our tarot readers, you know, games, carnival type of games, the smell of popcorn's in the air," John said.

You can also go shopping for all kinds of unique items.

"I actually do my own crafts as well that is in the shop. And when people buy your stuff, you know, there's nothing better," Jenifer said.

They also have a spiritual alter.

"Where people can come, and they can give prayers to the lost loved ones, possibly somebody's sick or for themselves," John said.

And one of the best parts is a museum that has a combination of paranormal items and stories.

"Items that were collected during investigations that were deemed at least paranormal. Some are paranormal, which means we don't know why it's doing, what it's doing. Others are truly haunted," John said.

So, if you're dying to pick up some spooky things or want to learn about voodoo, check them out.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook