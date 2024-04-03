Cause of party store fire unknown

LANSING, Mich. — There were no injuries following a fire that took place at a business in Lansing.

It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night, April 2, at the Downtown Party Store on South Washington Square.

The Lansing Fire Department tell us that fire could be seen coming through the windows.

They were able to knock down most of it in less than 10 minutes but were still putting out hot spots well after midnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

