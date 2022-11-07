Capitol Avenue to close for maintenance on the state Christmas tree

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Lansing Public Service Department, starting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6:50 a.m., Capitol Avenue from Ottawa Street to Allegan Street will be closed.

Traffic will be closed for maintenance to correct the position of the state Christmas tree, which shifted due to high winds this past weekend.

Michigan Avenue will also be closed to through traffic west of Washington Square, with a hard closure at Capitol Avenue.

The closures are expected to last until approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

