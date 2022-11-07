Watch Now
Capitol Avenue to close for maintenance on the state Christmas tree

Posted at 2:36 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 14:36:11-05

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Lansing Public Service Department, starting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6:50 a.m., Capitol Avenue from Ottawa Street to Allegan Street will be closed.

Traffic will be closed for maintenance to correct the position of the state Christmas tree, which shifted due to high winds this past weekend.

Michigan Avenue will also be closed to through traffic west of Washington Square, with a hard closure at Capitol Avenue.

The closures are expected to last until approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

