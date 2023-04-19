Capital City Savages start the season with a special bond

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital City Savages are a women's football team in Lansing that started in 2017. The Savages play in the Women's Football Alliance (WFA), the largest women's football league in the country.

I asked the Savages' head coach Andre Broach what makes this such a unique opportunity for women.

"It's women, and they're playing the game I loved to play too," he said.

"When you're out on the field, it's just an amazing feeling just to be out there, especially when we played in the national championship," defensive end and tight end Yvonne Flores said.

The Savages have had quite a bit of success since they first started, reaching the national championship last season. They also have a tight-knit bond as a team.

"It's just fun. The atmosphere of this team is always family oriented. They make you feel included and give you the confidence you need," first-year player Brook-Lynn Rose said.

The opportunity for women to play football hasn't always been available.

"It's great, especially with the lack of women's sports, and now, it seems everyone is getting involved," Broach said.

"Girls can do it too. Maybe we can do it better than the boys, who knows. If you're willing to try and put the work effort in, just go for it," Flores said.

The Savages open up their season against the Grand Rapids Tidal Waves Saturday, April 22.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook