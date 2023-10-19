Capital City Market offers sensory friendly shopping

LANSING, Mich. — Capital City Market and the Mid-Michigan Autism Association is making sure everyone has a chance to shop comfortably with its sensory friendly shopping event.

It happens the second Saturday of every month from 8:30 until 10:am.

Capital City Market will dim the lights, turn off the music, and bring in more staff and team members to help people with autism or those who need sensory shopping.

"In the community there are a lot of people that do need different shopping hours in the store that is a little bit calmer. And we thought it was a need in the store for the community that we are serving here," said store director Robert Lajcaj.

Capital city market will still be open to the public during these hours and they encourage people to come and share the experience.

For more details on Capital City Market or the event,click here.

