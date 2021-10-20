Capital City Film Festival gears up for their drive-up and walk-up event

LANSING, Mich. — Calling all film lovers. Get ready to see films on the big screen or, in this case, a giant wall in downtown Lansing because the Capital City Film Festival runs Thursday through Sunday.

The festival will be drive-in style and films will be projected on the south wall of the former Masonic Temple building on Capitol Avenue.

“You can just come. You can drive-up or you can walk-up and bring camping type chairs," said Dominic Cochran, the co-founder and co-director of the Capital City Film Festival. "If you drive up we will be on an FM radio station in your car. Or we also have a PA system so if you bundle up a little bit and bring a blanket you can watch the movie under the stars.”

Courtesy of Capital City Film Festival Capital City Film Festival

There were 400 submissions to the festival from 34 countries.

“We’ve honed that down to like the best 45 films that we have. It’s really the best of the best,” Cochran said.

The event is free and films will start playing at 7 p.m. The lineup consists of comedies, documentaries, dramas, short films and animated films. A total of 50 films will be shown over the four days.

“They're not necessarily all family friendly. They’re festival films, so they can have some adult language or content,” Cochran said.

A selection committee of people from the area and industry will judge the films.

The festival has been going on for eleven years, but was postponed in April of 2020. The festival went forward in December as a drive-in event.

The plan is now to have another big festival in the second week of April where there will be concerts, films and parties.

"We just weren't really feeling safe to do that quite yet," Cochran said. "Because some of our film venues that we use are like warehouse spaces or underutilized spaces that might not have great ventilation. So we like turn them into movie theaters for the week."

Click here for more information about the festival.

