Local author Megan Linski highlighted the importance of representing characters with disabilities.

Capital City Comic Con draws creators and fans to Lansing Center

Many neighbors came out to the Lansing Center on Saturday for Capital City Comic Con, enjoying comic creators, vendors, and an Esports tournament.

On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, neighbors filled the Lansing Center for the Capital City Comic Con. According to organizers, comic creators from all over the state came to showcase their craft, including Mid-Michigan native Megan Linski, who has a passion for writing.

"I write fantasy romance with disabled characters. I'm here to share that, because there is so many people in this community who have disabilities, I love to represent that community," Comic Creator Megan Linski said.

Other creators loved seeing how this event has become a family reunion, seeing familiar faces.

"See a lot of each other on the circuit, a lot of us do these shows coast to coast," Jason Jackson said.

Jackson also enjoys the enthusiasm of attendees. "I really like the cosplay like to see the people dressed up, really enjoying the genre as a whole," Jackson said.

Linski believes this event is a big draw economically for the Lansing community.

"So many different industry professionals here, artists, creators, even filmmakers I've seen, it's great cause it's not just one genre, it's a million different types of things," Comic Creator Megan Linski said.

