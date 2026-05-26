LANSING, Mich — Kids across mid-Michigan are gearing up for summer break, but a free reading program at the Capital Area District Library aims to keep them from losing ground on the skills they built during the school year.

WATCH BELOW: Capital Area District Library offers free summer reading program to fight the 'summer slide'

Capital Area District Library offers free summer reading program to fight the 'summer slide'

The phenomenon, known as the "summer slide," refers to the learning loss students can experience over the summer months. Alexis Givens, a mother of three who regularly visits the Capital Area Library with her children, said she makes reading a regular part of her family's routine.

"We usually come and she grabs a couple books, and she's finished with them by the end of the week."

She also makes it a habit to enroll her children in summer reading programs each year.

"Usually, we join the summer reading program."

Givens said she works to avoid the effects of the summer slide.

"The stuff that they learn during the school year can sometimes be forgotten. They literally slide during the summer months," said Mark Buzzitta, Capital Area District Library Assistant.

Buzzitta said the summer slide can stem from a variety of factors, including a lack of structure and reduced reading time. To address the issue, the library is introducing a free summer reading program.

"We have a simple summer reading log, that people can follow and mark off. As an incentive they can collect prizes along the way."

Buzzitta said the program will be available at every CADL branch and starts next week.

"The idea is to just read a little bit each day and by the time kids start back to school, they haven't lost that edge."

Givens said she is grateful for resources like the program and plans to continue participating each summer. She is also expecting her fourth child.

"Doing the little extra stuff has helped keep my kids on track."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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