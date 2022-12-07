Capital Area District Libraries to host holiday events and activities in December

LANSING, Mich. — Celebrating the holiday season just got easier thanks to the Capital Area District Libraries (CADL).

CADL will be hosting events and activities at different branches throughout the month. You'll be able to do things like pet, feed and learn all about Santa's reindeers. You can also get hands on experiences with llamas, enjoy a Christmas Eve story time on two radio stations and so much more.

Several branches will also have holiday-themed take-and-make kits. The kits can be used for at-home craft and projects.

For more details and a full list of all the events CADL is offering in December, click here.

