Capital Area District Libraries Announces New Hours

LANSING, Mich. — When residents return to work and school on September 7, new hours will be in place at the Aurelius, Downtown Lansing, Foster, Haslett, Holt-Delhi, Mason, Okemos, South Lansing, Stockbridge, and Williamston branches of Capital Area District Libraries. New hours for Dansville, Leslie, and Webberville went into effect previously.

“We’re so excited to be back to our full hours, which we haven’t had since the start of the pandemic, “said Executive Director Scott Duimstra. “There’s more evening and weekend hours so that you’ll be able to fit library visits into any schedule.”

Check out the hours for your favorite CADL branch by visiting https://www.cadl.org/locations.

Indoor browsing and account services are available at all branches. No appointments are required and there are no time limits for visits. Meeting rooms can be reserved and some events are offered.

The Local History room at the Downtown Lansing Branch will be available by appointment from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Appointments are 45 minutes long. Click here for a full list of available local history services.

Contactless pickup is still available at all branches except Downtown Lansing and South Lansing.

