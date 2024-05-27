Candy couture: Old Town boutique hosts candy taste testing event

Video shows Grace Boutique of Old Town Lansing.

Imported candy samples were offered during the Spring Taste at Grace event in Old Town.

Owner Summer Schriner says she was inspired to try something new from the culture of innovation in Old Town.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For 17 years, Grace Boutique of Old Town has been known for its wide selection of dresses and gowns for wedding events, proms, and more. Owner Summer Schriner decided to switch it up on Sunday.

“It’s kind of a treat yourself and self-care kind of a day,” said Schriner.

While shoppers went about their days, a taste-testing booth for imported candy was set up. I decided to try some tastes from outside the States myself.

“I feel like we’re all, everyone, is just under so much pressure right now, and everyone's feeling the pinch and feeling the stress," Schriner said. "So we really wanted to kind of host something where everyone can have a little joy, have a little relaxation, bring a little calm into their day and into their weekend.”

Schriner highlighted that Old Town Lansing is a special community for small businesses trying new things, and it has helped her to think outside of the seams.

“Old Town is such a special place to me, and we like to provide something different, bring in something really special that our customers aren't going to be able to find or experience somewhere else," said Schriner. "So that's really important to me and I love to do it.”

Also available, are recipes for pistachio honey bars.

Schriner added that sharing is a big part of Old Town, and with this event, she says it’s a small way of giving back to the community.

Schriner says they’ll be hosting more days like this again in the future.

