BWL to start demolition at Eckert Power Station

LANSING, Mich. — This week the Lansing Board of Water & Light will begin demolition on four structures at the Eckert Power Station.

Don't worry the Eckert Stacks known as Wynken, Blynken and Nod that the community loves so much won't be touched. Demolition will be for the water cooling towers, ash silo structure, and the east and west coal handling structures.

“The Eckert Power Station is a valuable part of BWL history, serving the community for nearly 100 years,” said Dick Peffley, general manager of BWL in a news release. “Now, we begin the necessary demolition to make this site ready for future development, while maintaining its history through the stacks. ”

The power station will be decommissioned at the end of the year.

The demolition is scheduled to continue through early 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook