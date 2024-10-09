BWL Sends Crew to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton

LANSING, Mich — (WSYM)- In anticipation of extensive damage from Hurricane Milton, the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) sent crews to Florida to lend a helping hand.

According to the Associated Press, Hurricane Milton is approaching Florida's west coast as a category 4 hurricane. Milton is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Ahead of the hurricane, BWL sent eight employees to Orlando, Florida, this morning, including two three-person line crews and one two-person tree crew.

Courtesy: Lansing Board of Water and Light BWL sent eight employees to Florida with equipment for the hurricane relief effort.

"We understand the importance of needing to get power back following a major storm, and our BWL team is ready to safely get to work where it's needed most," said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

Peffley says sending the BWL crew to Orlando is "exactly what it means to be a public power utility."

The eight BWL employees will work with other utility companies to rebuild critical infrastructure in areas affected by the hurricane.

"The resilience of our team and all utility workers is a testament to the strength of our industry and the commitment to helping communities recover following major natural disasters," said Peffley.

BWL officials tell FOX47 the eight-person crew will work in Orlando for two weeks and stay for an additional period depending on the severity of the hurricane damage.

