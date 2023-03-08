Browndog at the Shuffle shakes things up in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Shuffleboard and Social Club has a couple of cool and unique restaurants to check out. If you like burgers, fries and a milkshake with a little kick to it, Browndog at the Shuffle is a spot where you'll want to step in line.

“Browndog started eight years ago, and at that time, we were just a little ice cream shop and a bakery. And then it grew into the two restaurants," said co-owner Paul Gabriel.

Those two restaurants are called Browndog Barlor.

“We have trademarked the term barlor, which is a bar plus an ice cream parlor," Gabriel said. “What we do is we have craft cocktails we have we call upscale bar food. We ever small batch ice cream, and we're mixing the ice cream with the cocktails."

Browndog at the Shuffle is an abbreviated version of those.

“We don't have the full craft cocktail bar here," Gabriel said. “We're offering burgers, fries. We have a Nashville chicken sandwich, some pulled pork tacos, of course our craft ice cream and the boozy shakes as well.”

An abbreviated version, but so worth it. From its creative burger menu to over 24 ice cream flavors, you'll have a lot to choose from.

“We have like a beer cheeseburger," Gabriel said. “We also have a create your own burger so that you can build it any way you want. We have a deep fried poached egg. We have some fun sauces and different add ons that you can create your own creation.”

You can even take any of their 24 flavors and turn them into milkshakes.

“They do change up regularly. We're always creating seasonal flavors," Gabriel said.

And if you are 21 years old and older and want to take your shakes to the next level, you can add alcohol.

“We started, you know, throwing liquor into milkshakes and turned out delicious," Gabriel said. “We have five recipe or six recipe shakes. Once we've kind of said okay, this ice cream pairs well with this booze, and so we've designed them that way."

Gabriel says they not only are proud of serving yummy food to the area but also adding jobs to the community.

"We have our social initiative which is called Pints For Progress. And so for every pint of ice cream sold, whether you buy it at one of our stores or a grocery store or wherever it is, we give 10 cents back to a local animal rescue," Gabriel said. "Come out and try on not only Lansing Shuffle, but Browndog at the Shuffle. I think you'll really enjoy it."

