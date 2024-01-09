Bring on the snow! Northside Service in Lansing ready to hit the road

Video gives you a look at Northside Service in Lansing.

A winter storm is heading to our neighborhoods Northside Service in Lansing is prepared to lend their services.

The towing company has 32 trucks ready to hit the road.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When it comes to snow storms Northside Service here in Lansing is no rookie.

"We are a 24 hour towing and repair shop. Been here since 1967," Vice President Jeff Finley said.

The towing company has 32 trucks locked and loaded and ready for any weather that comes its way.

"When you see a winter storm coming we start getting all our equipment ready," Vice President Jeff Finley said.

"We triple check our tires, our air in our tires, and make sure we check all our winch stuff anything needed to perform throughout the day," Vice President Jeff Finley said.

They will be fully staff and even though business has been good to them...They expect it to be enhanced.

"The overpass ices up really fast so you get a lot of slide offs there and the back roads the east and west roads and the back roads tend to be pretty slipper and get snow covered with the wind real fast," Vice President Jeff Finley said.

Northside Service want to remind drivers to be careful on the road and don't be afraid to give them a call. If you need some assistance.

