Bobcat Bonnie's to take over second space at old Lansing train station

LANSING, Mich. — A restaurant called Bobcat Bonnie's will be moving into the second space at the former Lansing train station.

The Gillespe Group made the announcement on Tuesday. They say the lease has officially been signed and this will be the restaurants eighth location. Other locations include Ferndale, Patridge Creek, Grand Rapids, Wyandotte, Ypsilanti and Detroit. They also have a restaurant under construction in Toledo, Ohio.

Bobcat Bonnie's is known for their unique spin on food. They also have great prices and have been known to serve delicious brunch, lunch and dinner.

The Gillespe Group is excited about the restaurants future.

“Our goal was to bring in a business that would complement Starbucks early morning to evening energy, with a midday to late evening experience, and Bobcat Bonnies will do just that,“ said Pat Gillespie, president and CEO of Gillespie Group, in a press release. “We are excited for the energy and creativity Bobcat Bonnie’s will bring to the Stadium District with their food and drink.”

Leasing and Business Development Manager Megan Weber said she's glad restaurant owner Matt Buskard saw the vision when he toured the property.

"He walked into this property saw the vision from the beginning of what it could be redeveloped into and embracing the history and keeping that component intact," Weber said.

Some construction still has to be done, and then, the plan is to turn the space over to Bobcat Bonnie's. They are looking at opening in the spring of 2023.

