Bluegrass and Folk Jams return to Lansing this weekend

Mid-Michigan Folkgrass Jam, WSYM, March 2022
Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 18:41:05-04

LANSING, Mich. — This Sunday you can jam, sing-along or listen to some bands at the Bluegrass and Folk Jams in Lansing.

The jam will take place inside the big barn or outside depending on the weather from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Woldumar Nature Center.

Amadan Aisling, Powder Mill Ramblers, and Kari Anee & Lost Creek are the bands that will be hitting the stage with their talents.

The event is sponsored by Mid-Michigan Folkgrass Jam. They say jams have been going on for decades and include performances and jam circles.

The event is free but donations are welcomed.

Organizers are encouraging people to bring an instrument if they would like to jam along. They also are encouraging mask wearing when not performing, singing along or consuming food or beverages.

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

