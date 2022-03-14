Bluegrass and Folk Jams return to Lansing this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — This Sunday you can jam, sing-along or listen to some bands at the Bluegrass and Folk Jams in Lansing.

The jam will take place inside the big barn or outside depending on the weather from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Woldumar Nature Center.

Mid-Michigan Folkgrass Jam Bluegrass Folk Jams



Amadan Aisling, Powder Mill Ramblers, and Kari Anee & Lost Creek are the bands that will be hitting the stage with their talents.

The event is sponsored by Mid-Michigan Folkgrass Jam. They say jams have been going on for decades and include performances and jam circles.

The event is free but donations are welcomed.

Organizers are encouraging people to bring an instrument if they would like to jam along. They also are encouraging mask wearing when not performing, singing along or consuming food or beverages.

