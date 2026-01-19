Blast of bitter cold to bring dangerous wind chills to Lansing neighborhoods this week

LANSING, Mich — This quiet night Sunday in Lansing doesn't tell the full story—a bitter blast of cold weather is set to hit our neighborhoods this week.

Dangerous cold snap incoming: Lansing will experience single-digit temperatures starting Monday with wind chills reaching -25 to -30 degrees.

Health risks increase: The extreme cold significantly raises the risk of frostbite and hypothermia, with frostbite possible after just 30 minutes outside.

Safety precautions urged: Residents are advised to bundle up, limit outdoor time, and stay indoors when possible during the brutal cold conditions.



"This is going to be one of those long cold weeks ahead of us that really feel brutal for us," FOX 47 Meteorologist AJ Walker said.

Lows will drop into the single digits starting Monday, and if that's not cold enough, wind chills could reach dangerous levels.

"We're talking negative 25, negative 30 wind chill—that's how it's going to feel on your skin," Walker said.

This means the risk of frostbite and even hypothermia increases significantly.

Frostbite happens when the skin and tissue freeze, and it can happen quickly. Just standing outside for 30 minutes could be enough, which is why neighbors are urged to take extra precautions.

"Really taking it easy, bundling up, staying indoors on those days if you can," Walker said.

These conditions may look calm, but this is the kind of cold our neighbors can't ignore.

