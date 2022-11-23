Black Santa Experience coming to the Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. — Small Business Saturday is this weekend and while you're out shopping you can also check out The Black Santa Experience in Lansing.
The event is happening from noon until 6 p.m. at The Venue inside of the Lansing Mall. The Black Santa Experience will be an inclusive holiday celebration. Organizers say it will allow children a chance to see a Santa Claus that looks like them.
There will also be a Black vendor market place where Black-owned businesses will be showing off their products.
Kids can also get creative with cupcake decorating workshops, making their own Christmas Tree ornaments to take home and a chance to write a letter Santa.
You will also be able to enjoy a large display of Black Santa figurines.
The event is free, but donations are welcome.
