Beautiful Lives Project continues to give those with disabilities an opportunity to play sports

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Lugnuts hosted the Beautiful Lives Project at Jackson Field Tuesday. It is an opportunity for children and adults with disabilities, who otherwise might not be able to play sports, to get to do something they enjoy.

The organization was started by Bryce Weiler who is blind. While in college, he got a life-changing experience to be a part of a college basketball team. His mission now is to give that opportunity to others.

"We want to continue to broaden the opportunities where adults and children with disabilities are able to experience sports," Weiler said. "We give adults and children with disabilities the opportunity to create lifelong friendships and to help find people who want them to overcome the obstacles and challenges that they're facing every day in their life."

Over 80 students from five different school districts across the Lansing area participated in the event Tuesday and got the opportunity to play baseball with the Lugnuts.

"This has been amazing for all these kids to be able to get the chance to actually play with the players and get to experience different things and play different areas of baseball. They all have had a great time," East Lansing teacher Kyle Tripp said.

For the Lugnuts, it's the second year in a row they've hosted the Beautiful Lives Project. It's an opportunity for them to give back to the community.

"Anytime I can come out and participate in something as special as this, that's what I want to do," Lugnuts manager Craig Conklin said.

Weiler also threw out the first pitch at the Lugnuts game Tuesday night.

