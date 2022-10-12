Watch Now
Barge unloading from Grand River to close down parts of Michigan Avenue

Road Closed Sign
Posted at 4:59 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 16:59:25-04

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Lansing Public Service Department, a barge unloading from the Grand River is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20, starting at 6:30 a.m.

The removal will close down parts of westbound Michigan Avenue between Cedar Street and and Grand River Avenue. There will be a hard closure traffic at the bridge.

Eastbound traffic will be maintained and detours will be posted. The closure is expected to last through 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

