Barge unloading from Grand River to close down parts of Michigan Avenue

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Lansing Public Service Department, a barge unloading from the Grand River is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20, starting at 6:30 a.m.

The removal will close down parts of westbound Michigan Avenue between Cedar Street and and Grand River Avenue. There will be a hard closure traffic at the bridge.

Eastbound traffic will be maintained and detours will be posted. The closure is expected to last through 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

