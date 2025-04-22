As they honor Pope Francis' memory, some neighbors are choosing to give back

Early Monday morning, we learned of Pope Francis' death.

While reflecting on his memory, some neighbors are giving back to the community.

Video shows perspective from a local volunteer, as well as from a volunteer manager at a local charity.

Dorothey Ederer recalled the moment she heard the news that Pope Francis had died.

"I was saddened because I think he was a wonderful pope," she said. "He cared for the poor, and the homeless."

Ederer says she's been volunteering in Lansing for years already, but remembering Pope Francis is motivating her even more to continue giving back at Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton Counties.

"I want to work here as long as I can to be honest with you," Ederer said. "I've always been one to help people."

"I think that it echoes the mission that he was talking about for all of his life," Volunteer Manager Veronika Parsamova said.

Parsamova says that neighbors coming out to volunteer in honor of Pope Francis' memory makes sense, given how he viewed the world during his time as pontiff.

"His life and his service was dedicated to those who protection most," Parsamova said. "Those people who lost their home country because of war, those who lost their house. It very much corresponds with what he was promoting for all of his life."

As the world waits to learn who will be selected as the next pope, Ederer says she has her own hopes for the future.

"I hope we get a new one that feels the same way," she said. "That will care for those who are less fortunate."

