ArtPath to showcase Michigan artists in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — This summer you will be able to check out some amazing Michigan artists and enjoy family activities at ArtPath.

The Lansing Art Gallery & Educational Center announced on Monday that it will present ArtPath for summer 2021. This is part of its public art programming.

used with permission, Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center, 2021

ArtPath will be located three miles along the Lansing River Trail from REO Town to Old Town. It will showcase work done by Michigan artists and include 20 art installations. It will also include artist talks which will give you the chance to speak with artists about their work. The Lansing Art Gallery & Educational Center says all artists will be speaking outside and encourages participants to bring their own seatings. They also encourage participants to bring materials for exploratory art-making.

Used with permission, Lansing Art Gallery, 2020

There will also be family art activities available. ArtPath art adventures will also be hosting a few things including scavenger hunts and music-making.

Those attending are being asked to wear a face-covering and practice social distancing. The Lansing Art Gallery & Educational Center says more details will be released during June, July, and August regarding Artist Talks and ArtPath Art Adventures.

Used with permission, Lansing Art Gallery, 2019

