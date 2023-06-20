Artist makes crochet potholes, names them after Lansing streets

LANSING, Mich. — Drive around Lansing for any bit of time, and you're bound to see some potholes. And while many people aren't a fan of them, Amelia Herron makes them look kind of cute.

"I get to sort of help contribute to making somebody's day better," Herron said.

Herron has been crocheting since the pandemic. The idea to make these cuties came about when her sister suggested she make something Lansing related for 517 Day. And after some brainstorming, they figured it out.

"My sister was like, Oh my gosh, you should do potholes," Herron said. "My sister lives in Lansing, and I visit her a fair enough fair amount. I get to drive on her roads, and there are a lot of potholes."

And many people will agree. A map from the city of Lansing shows dozens and dozens of potholes that are repaired every year. Some potholes even share the name of Herron's cute creations like Michigan Ave. and Saginaw St.

"But we can always name them after any road," Herron said.

And even though this was something fun she was doing for 517 Day, she'll keep making them for people to enjoy.

"Hopefully this will, you know, sort of make a little light, while also possibly fixing the damn potholes," Herron said.

For details on how you can get your hands on a crochet pothole, reach out to Herron on Instagram.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook