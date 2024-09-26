Watch Now
Around two thousand residents without power in the Lansing area

©2021 WSYM-TV
Lansing BWL 2021
Lansing BWL
Lansing Board of Water and Light Rebate Program
LANSING, Mich — Around two thousand people are without power in the Lansing area after a car struck a pole.
Neighbors living around the I-496/MLK area are impacted by this outage.
Lansing BWL took to social media saying that crews are working to make restorations as soon as possible.

According to the BWL website, the outage is expected to be restored around 11:30 pm on September, 25th.

To view the outage map, click here.

