Around two thousand residents without power in the Lansing area

LANSING, Mich — Around two thousand people are without power in the Lansing area after a car struck a pole.

Neighbors living around the I-496/MLK area are impacted by this outage.

Lansing BWL took to social media saying that crews are working to make restorations as soon as possible.

According to the BWL website, the outage is expected to be restored around 11:30 pm on September, 25th.

