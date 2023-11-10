Are you ready? We are one week away from Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. — We are one week away before Silver Bells in the City kicks off the holiday season here in Lansing.

The annual tradition will take place on Friday November 17 and will bring thousands of people to the downtown area.

At silver bells you’ll be able to watch the electric light parade that will feature more than 70 units, marching bands, and even special guests.

The lighting of the state Christmas tree will be a sight to see and after there will be a special performance by Grace West.

And of course, the drone light show will have 200 drones that will light up the sky.

If you can’t make it out to the celebration don’t worry you can watch it live right here on fox 47 news.

