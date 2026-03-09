Amur tiger at Potter Park Zoo dies at 16-years-old

LANSING, Mich — Monday, Potter Park Zoo announced that Vikentii, the zoo's Amur tiger, died at 16-years-old.

The zoo announced on social media that Vikentii was being treated for age-related arthritis, and experienced a sudden decline in mobility and after more treatments did not improve his condition, they say zoo staff decided to euthanize him.

Potter Park Zoo says that Vikentii arrived in Lansing in 2023, and quickly became a favorite of both guests and staff. They say he loved interacting with enrichment, swimming, and romping in the snow "like a true Michigander."

