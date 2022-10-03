Alzheimers walk at Michigan Capitol brings in big crowd

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday at the state Capitol people from all over Michigan gathered to walk for an important cause - Alzheimer's.

Today's goal was to raise $199,000 for research into a cure for Alzheimer's.

“So our hope is, is that we will hit our goal and raise those funds so that we can fund critical research to hopefully someday have our vision of a world without Alzheimer's,” Cami Robinson, an event manager for the Alzheimer's Association Michigan, said.

Each person held a flower that carried a different meaning. Purple meant that you lost someone to Alzheimer's, orange was for support and yellow showed that you are a caregiver to someone with the disease.

“Every 60 seconds someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease,” Robinson said. “We really, really, really need to, you know, bring an end to this disease. “

Cami said there are over 190,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease in Michigan. If you would like to donate, head over to the walk to end Alzheimer's website .

