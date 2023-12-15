Add some Michigan made art to your holiday gifts

Video shows

Inside of the historic Knapps building...The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center is full of creativity.

"We want this gallery to be accessible and welcoming to all people," said exhibitions director Sarah Hopkins.

Its been a part of the Lansing community for more than 65 years.. And features the work of Michigan artists exclusively.

"We feel really strongly about supporting, you know, local arts and just the local community," Hopkins said.

Sarah Hopkins is the exhibition director.

She says throughout the year the art gallery has different programs that they offer.

"We have rotating exhibitions that rotate every one to two months and that varies from solo and group exhibitors. To student exhibitions as well," Hopkins said.

Right now on display is its Michigan Made Holiday Art Exhibition & Market.

"This year, we had over 80 artists participate and it's kind of geared towards the holiday shopping season. So we have a little bit of everything for everyone," Hopkins said.

Between different kinds of paintings...

"People love birds so we've got some bird illustrations and paintings, Hopkins said.

Sculptures and ceramics...

"You can put little buds or flower arrangements in these as well," Hopkins said.

There are plenty of things you'll be able to see and also buy.

"Fiber art and cards, candles. Gifts of all different sizes and shapes," Hopkins said.

The holiday exhibition will be on display until Dec 23 so grab the family and head on down to check it out.

"It's a great place to enjoy artwork made by you know, people from Michigan."

