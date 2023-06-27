Absentee ballots being prepped to be mailed out to Lansing residents

LANSING, Mich. — Check your mailboxes! Absentee ballots are ready to be mailed out for the Lansing city primary election.

Volunteers and city clerk staff are preparing more than 6,000 absentee ballots so people can vote in Lansing, wherever they may be.

Residents will be mailed ballots as a part of Michigan's new permanent mail ballot list.

All Michiganders who sign up for the permanent mail ballot list will automatically be mailed a ballot as long as they are registered to vote in Michigan.

Ballots are expecting to be mailed out this Thursday. Voters can also head to the South Washington Office Complex or Lansing City Hall to pick up an absentee ballot in person.

And remember, ballots have to be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

For more information, click here.

