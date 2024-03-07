"A whole other level" - Refugee Development Center in Lansing receives $1 million grant

The Refugee Development Center has been awarded $1 million by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to help them with their mission.

Leaders say the grant will allow them to expand several services.

Watch the video above to learn more about how RDC helps people in the community and what this money can do.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"This grant will allow us to just expand that and go to a whole other level of providing those services to families who really need them," said Brown-Binion.

The Refugee Development Center in Lansing is one of the places refugees and immigrants can go after they arrive in Lansing for support.

"Help them build roots and feel connected and connected to the resources that are available so that they can thrive and stick around," said Brown-Binion.

"We have a digital literacy program, a health navigator, housing navigator. We have a first-steps early literacy program," said Brown-Binion.

Erika Brown-Binion is the executive director.

She was thrilled to find out that RDC has been awarded $1 million to help them with their mission.

"All of our programs right now are really full and that's a great thing, but it means that we have a lot of room to expand and grow," said Brown-Binion.

The money was awarded by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

And is part of $64 million in community center grant funds that were distributed between nonprofits, schools, and community centers in the state.

The grant program also piggybacks off of gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Make It in Michigan' Strategy aimed at revitalizing places and investing in people.

RDC will be using the money for its newcomer center.

"We're going to have a space that is similar to this. Just build it out a little bit so that our programs are offered in a central space for more English classes and more digital literacy programs and more first steps, early literacy," said Brown-Binion.

"Community centers are the place where people feel safe and welcome and can get services in a location that is convenient to them. So our biggest goal was eliminating barriers and making sure that our services are accessible," said Brown-Binion.

Brown-Binion says with this expansion she's hoping that they will be able to help more people.

"All are welcome. Come find us. We would love for you to join our community," said Brown-Binion.

