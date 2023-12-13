A Sad Little Town? Think again

Video tells you all about the great things Lansing has to offer and why the state capital was moved to the area.

An editorial article from the Detroit Free Press is causing a lot of talk on social media.

It referred to Lansing as "a sad little town" and many disagree.

It referred to Lansing as a quote a "sad little town" and that the capital should be moved back to Detroit.

Many disagree.

"We have pride in our community, and we want to show it to you," said Julie Pingston President and CEO of Choose Lansing.

It's a city more than 110 thousand people call home and many travel to .

"What makes lansing stand apart is we are a destination that has something for everyone," Pingston said.

Julie Pingston is the President and CEO of Choose Lansing formally known as the greater Lansing convention and visitors bureau.

She says the Lansing area offers many great things.

"You could come here for a top-notch broadway show at the Wharton Center. You could come here for a very engaging and informative convention at the Lansing center. Or you could go to hope sports complex," she said.

Lansing also has a ton of businesses and trails along the riverfront that connect the community.

"People kayak and do water activities. And that's another great reason we have arts and culture that are so amazing," Julie said.

"So I think people come here and they feel like they are at home and they understand that they can find what they want to do here very easily and have a great experience while they're here," Julie said.

But there's also an historical reason the state capital moved from Detroit to Lansing in 1847.

"In America, we often like our political seat of government, and our seat of business power to be two separate places. Hence, places like Washington, DC. So we create a capitol in Lansing to create a separate set of government power, separate from the business."

Valerie Marvin is the Capitol historian and curator.

She also points out that Detroit's proximity to the Canadian border was another factor .

"At that time, Canada was still controlled by the British. We were not terribly good friends with the British at this point," Valerie said.

And after a vote Lansing beat out Detroit along with a few other cities to grab the title of being the state capital.

And as far as the editorial that was put out Julie Pingston from Choose Lansing invites the author to come visit again.

"Come and have a great experience with us," Julie said.

When asked if the state capital could be moved back to Detroit Valerie says nothing is impossible but thousands of people and dozens of state departments and the legislature would need to be relocated. Which Valerie says is a huge task and could be very expensive.

