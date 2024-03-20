A new vision: Downtown Lansing Inc. rebrands itself for the future

Downtown Lansing Inc. refreshed its brand to give it a new look and vibe.

They are doing this to highlight all the great things downtown Lansing offers and draw more people to the area.

Video gives you a quick look at the refreshed brand and what a local restaurant feels about the new growth in Lansing.

To check out their full website, click here.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Knowing that there's new growth ahead and new coming it's exciting," said Autumn Weston

Autumn Weston owns and operates Weston's Kewpee Burger in downtown Lansing.

"I love downtown. It's home to us," Weston said.

Going on 101 years, the restaurant has been around to see many changes to the downtown area.

"Businesses are coming and going, foot traffic, construction, new shops," Weston said.

But downtown Lansing is on the rise with all the projects happening

"There's new stuff coming on like even with the new music venue," Weston said.

"It was so great to come downtown at night time," Weston said.

And with all this new growth, Downtown Lansing Inc. is in the middle helping draw more people to the area.

"It's really important that as we talk about downtown Lansing, we are setting our sights on the future," said Downtown Lansing Inc. Executive Director Cathleen Edgerly

Community, commerce, arts, and entertainment are all words used to describe the area on Downtown Lansing Inc.'s newly refreshed website.

It's all a part of its re-branding effort and new vision.

"As we look to bring more people to downtown Lansing, whether they haven't been here in years, or they're new to the area, we want them to be connected to the people in places who call this area home," Edgerly said.

The website highlights events, businesses, and programs offered in the area

"Over the past year plus, we worked with a whole host of stakeholders to really outline what can and should be here in the capital city, and what can be successful and sustainable here," Edgerly said.

DLI is hoping this new re-brand will spark the eyes of the people and show why downtown is important.

And owners like Autumn appreciate the work they are doing.

"I love that it's growing and they've got a lot of great ideas and the DLI has done wonders they work their butts off and we are here for it," Weston said.

