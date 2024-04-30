A new life: Work begins to restore Moores Park Pool in Lansing

Moores Park Pool has been a Lansing staple for more than 100 years.

Built in 1922, it closed down in 2019 due to some problems. But now the historical pool is on the path to a new life.

Video explains some of the work that will be done.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"With this upgrade, we'll be able to operate it long into the future," said Director of Lansing Parks and Recreation Brett Kaschinske.

This pool might be empty to the naked eye.

But built in 1922 Moores Park Pool is full of history.

"It's a different model than really any other pool in the nation. There's very few of these left as far as the Bintz style pool from Wesley Bintz," Kaschinske said.

Lansing Parks and Recreation Moores Park Pool



"We've been able to keep that pool running again from 1922 through 2019," Kaschinske said.

Which is unique.

"The history of that, you know, when you look back at how long this pool has been in operation is really special because pools do not last that long," Kaschinske said.

And it also holds a lot of memories.

Lansing Parks and Recreation Moores Park Pool



"We would bring all of the kids from our camp program there. We would alternate or run through over 500 kids in a day through that pool," Kaschinske said.

The future is bright for this historical treasure that's been sitting, waiting to have people swim in it again.

"We had to take a look at what upgrades would be well upgrades for the pool came back with estimates over $6 million. And so we received some money for that from the state of Michigan. So that allowed us to put that out for bids," Kaschinske said.

Last year the city of Lansing selected Rhino Recreational Construction for the project.

And now...

"We have begun there was some of the demolition inside the building," Kaschinske said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Moores Park Pool



The bathrooms and showrooms are being renovated, and they are also creating a family-changing area.

"We're waiting for some permits to come back," Kaschinske said.

And once they do you'll be able to see work done on the outside of the pool.

"Unfortunately we're going to have to take down some of the trees just to get our accessibility up there. So, we need to be ADA compliant to today's standards," Kaschinske said.

"Then you're going to see some renovations to the inside or the actual pool structure itself," Kaschinske said.

The pool is expected to be up and running by the swimming season in 2025, and will be about 4 feet deep, and diving won't be allowed.

"People will be coming from around the area to swim at Morris Park Pool," Kaschinske said.

"To be able to make memories that will last a lifetime. To be able to socialize with friends, out here, this is all something that we're trying to create," said.

