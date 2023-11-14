A look at road closures and lane restrictions for Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. — Silver bells in the City is this Friday!

And the city of Lansing public service department is making sure you know what areas you'll have to avoid downtown area.

Thismapgives you at some of the places that will have road closures and lane restrictions.

City of Lansing Silver Bells road closures



Some of the closures will kick off on Wednesday and last until Saturday.

They ask drivers to be patient while they are setting up for the big event.

There will also be places where you won't be able to park on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The parade route will start at the corner of Lenawee Street and South Washington Square.

If you don't plan on being a part of the silver bells celebration the public service department says to leave downtown area by 3:30pm on Friday.

This is to make sure you can avoid traffic back-ups and road closures.

For more information, click here.

