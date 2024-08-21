A local legend is honoring his dad while giving back to the community.

This event will benefit Michigan Concerns Police Survivors and Santa's First Responders.

Watch the video above to learn about the Earvin Johnson Senior Law Enforcement community car truck show.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Growing up in Lansing, three things were close to magic Johnson's father's heart, besides his family.

"His first love is Michigan State, his second love is the Lakers and his third is cars," Magic Johnson said.

Basketball and cars are two constants in Earvin Johnson's senior life.

"My father loved cars, this car show is named after him," Magic Johnson said.

Magic's dad passed away at the age of 88 in March of 2023, but Magic has found a way to honor his father and give back to the community that gave him so much by hosting a car show this coming weekend.

"This is a way of saying thank you and giving back because they impacted my life in such a big way," Magic Johnson said.

But this car show will be so much more.

"Carrying on my father's legacy as well, it's going to be a fun day and a good day because we are raising money for these great organizations, I get to do around fans family, and friends," Magic Johnson said.

The show will benefit two local organizations: Santa's First Responders and Michigan Concerns Of Police Survivors.

"When you think about policewomen and men who putting their lives on the line everyday to protect everyone back home," Magic Johnson said.

Santa First Responders is a group of first responders and teachers who treat underprivileged kids in our neighborhoods to a happy holiday.

"I am looking forward to working with people and building relationships so some of the things we do, we can take it to people who might need our services," Santa's First Responders Gayelord Mankowski said.

"This is just an excellent way to bridge that gap and try to bring the two communities together," Pastor Union Missionary Baptist Church Kenny Craig said.

The first Earvin Johnson senior law enforcement community car truck show will take place on Saturday, august 24 from 9a-3p. And magic is expected to be there.

