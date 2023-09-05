"A Day to Remember” memorial field to be displayed at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — This Friday through September 11 the Lansing Veterans Council and local veteran groups will be conducting a 9-11 remembrance display.

The “A Day to Remember” memorial field will be displayed at evergreen cemetery in Lansing.

It will honor victims of 9-11 and also U.S. Members killed in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other fronts in the war on terrorism.

230 flags will honor Michigan veterans killed in action and 13 of those veterans being honored are from the greater Lansing area.

