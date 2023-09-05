Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

"A Day to Remember” memorial field to be displayed at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing

Veterans
Image provided by Adobe Images/2021
Double exposure Silhouette of Soldier on the United States flag in sunset for Veterans Day is an official USA public holiday background,copy space.
Veterans
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 14:22:55-04

LANSING, Mich. — This Friday through September 11 the Lansing Veterans Council and local veteran groups will be conducting a 9-11 remembrance display.

The “A Day to Remember” memorial field will be displayed at evergreen cemetery in Lansing.

It will honor victims of 9-11 and also U.S. Members killed in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other fronts in the war on terrorism.

230 flags will honor Michigan veterans killed in action and 13 of those veterans being honored are from the greater Lansing area.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter