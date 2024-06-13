A call for artists: BWL is looking to add a new art print to REO Town

LANSING, Mich. — Artists in our neighborhoods have a chance to display their art on a large scale.
The Arts Council of Greater Lansing announced a call for artists for a public art project funded through BWL.
The project will install a new art print on the Southwest corner of the Central Substation.
The call for artists is open to all visual artists based in Michigan with a preference for our local counties.
Submissions should contain the following:
- Artist Contact information
- Proposed Image for Art Print
- High-quality format, available in 300 dpi resolution for printing
- Artist’s Statement
To send a submission, click here.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.