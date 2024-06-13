A call for artists: BWL is looking to add a new art print to REO Town

LANSING, Mich. — Artists in our neighborhoods have a chance to display their art on a large scale.

The Arts Council of Greater Lansing announced a call for artists for a public art project funded through BWL.

The project will install a new art print on the Southwest corner of the Central Substation.

The call for artists is open to all visual artists based in Michigan with a preference for our local counties.

Submissions should contain the following:



Artist Contact information

Proposed Image for Art Print

High-quality format, available in 300 dpi resolution for printing

Artist’s Statement

To send a submission, click here.

