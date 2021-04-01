A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in southwest Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Lansing Wednesday night.

The Lansing Police Department was dispatched for a report of a shooting in the area of Burneway Drive and Seaway Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is unclear, and officials are still investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-6847. People can also send a private message to the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or through the department’s mobile app.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

