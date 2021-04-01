Menu

Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in southwest Lansing

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
police lights
Homicide investigation
Posted at 8:27 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 08:28:35-04

LANSING, Mich. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Lansing Wednesday night.

The Lansing Police Department was dispatched for a report of a shooting in the area of Burneway Drive and Seaway Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is unclear, and officials are still investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-6847. People can also send a private message to the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or through the department’s mobile app.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young

11:14 AM, Jan 14, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Kaisha Young