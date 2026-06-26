55-year-old man injured in Thursday night Lansing shooting

A 55-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Lansing, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Burneway Drive on reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

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