46th annual Cristo Rey Fiesta event held in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — On a day that felt more like mid-summer, the organizers told me this was only the beginning of a busy Latino festival season.



The 46th annual Cristo Rey Fiesta event was held in Lansing.

Which celebrates Hispanic Culture, many of our neighbors came out.

Watch the video below to learn about Cristo Rey Fiesta.

The 46th annual Cristo Rey Fiesta event was held in Lansing

The 46th annual Cristo Rey Fiesta event was held in Lansing. Which celebrates Hispanic Culture, many of our neighbors came out and enjoyed music, food, and games.

"About community bringing the community together," Lansing resident Tomas Almazan said.

On a day that felt more like mid-summer, the organizers told me this was only the beginning of a busy Latino festival season celebrating all aspects of their community.

"It's a great opportunity for us to celebrate the people and diversity of our region, to the Mid-Michigan community," Vincent Richardson, Reverend of Cristo Rey Church said.

Reverend of Cristo Rey Church tells me while it's a day of fun this event has a deeper meaning behind it to complete a mission of serving the community.

"We have other projects maintenance-wise, were trying to tackle our roof, our parking lot, as well as the mission we have as a church to feed the hungry," Vincent Richardson, Reverend of Cristo Rey Church said.

Hundreds came out to enjoy everything this event had to offer. Richardson was pleased that an event like this could make a great impact on the community

"To be able to welcome people to a community event, and have a good time doing it," Vincent Richardson, Reverend of Cristo Rey Church, said.

The Cristo Rey Fiesta continues tomorrow at 11 a.m., and tomorrow afternoon, a ceremony to honor military members will take place.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook