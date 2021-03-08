$42,500 in grants goes to arts and cultural organizations in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Five arts and cultural organizations in Lansing are receiving grants from the city.

Mayor Andy Schor announced on Tuesday that Capital City Film Festival: PLAY, Lansing Symphony Orchestra, Michigan Institute for Contemporary Arts, Pass it On Community Center, and Peppermint Creek Theatre would receive a total of $42,500 as part of the 2021 City of Lansing Arts Project Grants.

“Arts and culture played a significant role in keeping the energy and vitality of our city high during a very difficult year for us all,” Schor said in a news release.

“We are very fortunate to have so many talented, creative artists and arts organizations in our region who despite the challenges of 2020, continued to make art and provide arts and cultural experiences for our community," he said. "We are in times of great change, and funding these art projects is just one way that we are meeting the needs of our community. These projects will add vibrancy to our city and encourage residents and visitors to explore all that Lansing has to offer."

The grants are designed to support arts organizations and the creation of community driven art projects. They specifically look for arts projects that increase access to arts and culture for the people who live in Lansing.

“The Arts Council is so proud to administer these annual grants, and we are extremely grateful to Mayor Schor and the City of Lansing for providing these funds that help our region grow in the arts...” said Meghan Martin, Arts Council executive director. “We are so proud of all of our arts and cultural organizations and the work they do to make Greater Lansing an outstanding place to live, work and play.”

