31st annual Juneteenth parade was held at Sexton High School.

While it’s been a day of fun, community members say it’s important to not forget why we celebrate a day of freedom.

The annual Juneteenth Celebration was held at Lansing Sexton High School. With, food, drinks, and a parade hundreds of our neighbors came out and enjoyed a special day in the community.

The sweet sound of drums to kick off the festivities of the Juneteenth Celebration.

"It's a very beautiful day to see a diverse group of people coming together, rejoicing, and having a good time right here in the capital city," Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Chair Calvin Jones said.

This is the 31st annual event, organizers tell me they started planning the day after last year's event and are proud of the outcome.

"Once last year ended, we started immediately, this has been a 12-month journey," Director of Communications for Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Angela Mathews said.

While it's been a day of fun, community members say it's important to not forget the reason for coming together.

"Because of the atrocities that happened back in the day, it's important for us to remember where we came from," Director of Communications for Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Angela Mathews said.

"Express our heritage, our gratitude for our heritage," Lansing Juneteenth Celebration drummer Saleem Shabazz said.

According to Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Chair Calvin Jones, over 50 vendors participated in the parade and brought everyone closer together on a day when the weather was perfect.

"It's about a family, fair, and family unity, I'm so excited about it, I'm smiling so big, cause the vibe is just great," Director of Communications for Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Angela Mathews said.

According to the director of Communications for Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Angela Mathews nearly a Thousand people came out to support the celebration.

