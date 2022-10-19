3 Degree Guarantee: Giving back to Endeavor House Ministries

LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47 is putting money back into the community with its 3 Degree Guarantee program. This month, the organization we are raising money for is Endeavor House Ministries.

"All we care about here is people's life transforming into the newness of life," said Executive Director Michael Keenoy.

Endeavor House Ministries is a residential, community-based traditional housing program that's Christ-centered.

"What we are is a live in year long program for people who have hurts habits and hang ups, mostly people in recovery," Keenoy said. "We provide whatever they need across the board as far as resources, not just meetings and putting a plug in the jug, but whatever they need, whatever they lack, we plug them into that resource."

Keenoy says they have been in the area since 2015 but have been up and running since 2006.

He is a recovering alcoholic addict and says he met a friend at an AA meeting, and they both knew they wanted to do something to help other people out.

"We started endeavor house. Pastor Dave came along maybe the next day or two after, and we us three kind of formulated, and it began," Keenoy said. "We didn't have two nickels to rub together. Today, we're flourishing, and we're continuing to grow. We're not, we're just getting started."

Keenoy says being able to watch people's transformation is miraculous.

David Sincox is the executive pastor of Endeavor House Ministries. His primary function is to oversee the spiritual direction of the program.

"We've seen families start to come back together that have been devastated. We've seen people reestablished relationships with with loved ones that those relationships had been broken because of that person's behavior," Sincox said.

The organization is currently helping men but soon will have a house for women.

"Angie's house, which is the women's portion of the ministry," said the chair of the Board of Endeavor House Ministries, Jody Washington. "The women's houses in honor of a young woman named Angela Martin, who was a very young woman that past due to substance use disorder, and the house is named and cheese place in memory of her."

The women's program will offer a lot of the same things that the men's program does, but it will be more catered to women's needs.

"They will live in a supportive sober living situation with peer support. And with there will be a resident person living there, and they to have a senior pastor that will be coming in and offering those services," Washington said.

For more information on Endeavor House Ministries, click here.

