26-year-old woman injured in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich — Lansing police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting.

Police say at around 8:30 a.m., members of the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the 3100 block of Sunderland for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old female with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition.

LPD officers have secured the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Detectives and CSI personnel have responded to determine the sequence of events and gather further details about the incident.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

