19th annual Polar Plunge in Lansing brings in record-breaking $89,000

LANSING, Mich. — Over 200 people made the plunge to help those with intellectual disabilities have the same opportunities that everyone has in athletics.

"You see the spirit here. You see the costumes. It's just a great reflection of our community and willingness to support Special Olympics," Ingham County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy and Plunge Committee member Darin Southworth said.

A record-breaking $89,000 was raised. It all stays right here in the area, allowing athletes to do what they love.

"It's amazing. I really love that all these people want to help us go on trips and do the stuff we can," athlete Cameron Dethlefsen said.

For those that took part, it was a feeling of doing what they could to lend a helping hand.

"This is a great feeling. You can see the community here. It feels good for everyone to be apart of something bigger than themselves," plunger Marlon Lewis said.

"It's the commodity you build, and the effort you put in for a great cause. We love doing it," plunger Mike Gleason said.

The support continues to be unwavering for an event that has taken place for 19 straight years.

"It's amazing, and frankly in this community, it's no surprise," Southworth said.

