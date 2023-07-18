15th annual Downtown Lansing Food Fight underway

LANSING, Mich. — Downtown Lansing Inc. is asking businesses in downtown Lansing to help them fight hunger this summer.

They are looking for businesses to participate in the 15th annual Downtown Lansing Food Fight. The drive is currently underway and will continue until Aug. 22.

Food donations can include baby formula, canned goods, boxed meals, beans, pasta and rice.

They will also be accepting monetary donations as well. You can also drop your donations at the Aug. 22 farmers market.

