Menu

Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

15-year-old Lansing boy dead after what appears to be an accidental shooting on city's east side

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Posted at 10:54 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 12:53:37-05

LANSING, Mich. — A 15-year-old Lansing boy is dead after being shot in the 600 block of North Fairview Avenue.

Lansing Police Officers arrived on the scene after 7 p.m. and found the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting was accidental. Another 15-year-old boy was arrested and taken to the Ingham County Youth Home.

“The murder of this young man is disgusting and as a community we all must do a better to prevent violence," Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said.

Anyone with information about the event can contact Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (51`7) 483-6847, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young

11:14 AM, Jan 14, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Kaisha Young