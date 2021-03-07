15-year-old Lansing boy dead after what appears to be an accidental shooting on city's east side

LANSING, Mich. — A 15-year-old Lansing boy is dead after being shot in the 600 block of North Fairview Avenue.

Lansing Police Officers arrived on the scene after 7 p.m. and found the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting was accidental. Another 15-year-old boy was arrested and taken to the Ingham County Youth Home.

“The murder of this young man is disgusting and as a community we all must do a better to prevent violence," Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said.

Anyone with information about the event can contact Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (51`7) 483-6847, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook