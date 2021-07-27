Michigan State and Lansing Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police and the Lansing Police Department are searching for 15-year-old Amaurie Elizabeth Chamberlain.

She was last seen in the area of 1200 E. Michigan Ave in Lansing.

Chamberlain was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with black shoes. She has sandy brown color hair, is 5'7 and 175 pounds.

According to a report from Michigan State Police, she's from Florida and has no ties to Michigan.

If you have any information about Chamberlain, you're encouraged to call 911.

