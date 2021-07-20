Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

11-year-old girl missing near downtown Lansing

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy photo
Niajah Skye Rinehart
Niajah Skye Rinehart
Niajah Skye Rinehart
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 14:18:25-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police are asking of the public's help finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing near downtown Lansing.

Niajah Skye Rinehart was ast seen walking at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Pine Street.

Niajah is described as 4-foot-8 and 80 pound. She was wearing a grey T-shirt with “Franks Press Box” lettering on the front and black pants.

Naijah suffers from seizures and is non-verbal.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy