11-year-old girl missing near downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police are asking of the public's help finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing near downtown Lansing.

Niajah Skye Rinehart was ast seen walking at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Pine Street.

Niajah is described as 4-foot-8 and 80 pound. She was wearing a grey T-shirt with “Franks Press Box” lettering on the front and black pants.

Naijah suffers from seizures and is non-verbal.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at (517) 483-4600.

